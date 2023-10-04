Open Menu

Man Utd Sink To New Depths As Season Comes Apart

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Manchester United's season is spiralling out of control and manager Erik ten Hag appears powerless to stop the rot.

United slipped to a chaotic 3-2 defeat at home to Galatasaray on Tuesday and have lost their opening two Champions League matches for the first time.

It was United's sixth defeat in 10 matches in all competitions this season, with positive pre-season vibes now a distant memory.

Ten Hag appeared to be steering United in the right direction when he ended a six-year trophy drought last season and led them to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Now the Dutchman, in his second season at Old Trafford, is under growing scrutiny for the first time as he scrambles for solutions.

Ten Hag's men badly needed a victory on Tuesday after losing their Champions League opener against Bayern Munich and faced a Turkish side who had never won in England before.

United led twice, courtesy of impressive goals from new forward Rasmus Hojlund, but Galatasaray took advantage of some calamitous defending, sealing the win when Mauro Icardi dinked the ball over the error-prone Andre Onana.

Ten Hag says there are "no excuses" for his side's dismal performances but is not worried about losing his job.

"Last season: brilliant, terrific, more than we could expect," he said.

"We also knew in this project there would be common gaps. At this moment we are in a very difficult period as everyone can see but we come out together, we are fighting together."

Related Topics

Drought Job Old Trafford Manchester United All From Bayern Premier League

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

19 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

19 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

19 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

20 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

20 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

20 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

35 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World