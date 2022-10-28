UrduPoint.com

Man Who Assaulted Pelosi's Husband With Hammer Was Looking For House Speaker - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Man Who Assaulted Pelosi's Husband With Hammer Was Looking for House Speaker - Reports

The man who assaulted Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco was looking for the House speaker, CNN reported on Friday, citing law enforcement sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The man who assaulted Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco was looking for the House speaker, CNN reported on Friday, citing law enforcement sources.

Earlier in the day, the speaker's spokesperson said that Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" by a home intruder on Friday, while the Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the United States Capitol Police (USCP), the suspect is currently in custody, while his motivation is still being investigated.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. when the break-in took place, the USCP said in a statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the San Francisco Police Department are conducting a joint investigation of the incident. The USCP's California Field Office and a team of investigators from the Department's Threat Assessment Section are assisting in the investigation.

