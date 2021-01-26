UrduPoint.com
Man Who Attacked 3 Russians In Istanbul Suffers From Mental Disorder - Source

The man who staged an armed attack on three Russians in Istanbul said he believed they were "ambassadors of the devil", a source in Turkish law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday, noting that the attacker suffered from a mental disorde

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The man who staged an armed attack on three Russians in Istanbul said he believed they were "ambassadors of the devil", a source in Turkish law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday, noting that the attacker suffered from a mental disorder.

Garbage collector Hassan Hussein Y. attacked three Russian citizens with a knife on Sunday. The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims, a woman who sustained nine injuries, is in serious condition, but "doctors say she overcame the most difficult period and there is a trend for improvement," the source said.

"The attacker gave testimony. According to the testimony, it seemed to him that these people were ambassadors of the devil. He suffers from a mental disorder. According to him, he did not ask the Russians to give him money, this was not the reason behind the attack," the source added.

The attacker has committed 26 crimes before, including deliberate injury, causing damage to property, illegal possession of weapons, and theft, according to the source.

"He hid somewhere after committing the crime but then he came to a mosque, as he was searching for food. He was detained there," the source added.

