UrduPoint.com

Man Who Attacked Abe Confessed To Crime - Japanese Police

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Man Who Attacked Abe Confessed to Crime - Japanese Police

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Detained 41-years-old Tetsuya Yamagami confessed to shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, the Nara prefecture police said.

"He told us, 'surely, I did it," the police spokesperson told a press conference.

According to the police, the man used a homemade firearm during the attack. During the investigation, several more objects were seized from his house, which could be improvised weapons.

