WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Canadian citizen David DePape, who attacked the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at the couple's home in San Francisco, was in the United States illegally, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing the Department of Homeland Security.

According to a statement from the US Department of Homeland Security, DePape will be deported from the country after his criminal cases are resolved.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest," DHS officials were quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Early on Friday morning, San Francisco police responded to a wellbeing check at the Pelosi residence, where they found Paul Pelosi and 42-year old David DePape struggling over a hammer.

DePape reportedly took the hammer and beat Pelosi with it before being detained by police.

On Tuesday, DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. DePape also faces Federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping of a US official or their family member with intent to retaliate on account of their duties.

DePape is being held without bail ahead of Friday court session to schedule a preliminary and bail hearing, which are likely to be set in conjunction, defense attorney Adam Lipson said on Tuesday after DePape's arraignment.