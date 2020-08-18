Man Who Attacked Russian Consulate in New York Was Detained, But Then Released - Mission

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The police detained the man who threw stones at the Russian consulate in New York on August 10-16 on the very first day, but then released him and he continued his actions, the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

Earlier, the consulate general said an unknown man had been throwing stones at the diplomatic mission for a week.

"The police, when they were called on August 10, detained him, but after some time he was again at large after he was arrested, it is unknown how, and continued to throw stones," a diplomat from the mission said.