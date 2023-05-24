Man Who Drove Into Barriers Near White House Says Wanted to Seize Power - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) A driver of a van that crashed into security barriers near the White House in Washington said that he admired the Nazis and wanted to "seize power" and "kill the president," NBC news reported on Wednesday, citing court documents.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula was arrested and charged with crimes including threatening to kill US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, or members of their families after he drove into security barriers near the White House. Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi said later that no one was injured.

Law enforcement officers found a flag with a swastika in the vehicle.

Kandula stated his goal was to "get into the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,'" the broadcaster reported, quoting the document, adding that when security agents asked the man how he would seize power, Kandula said he would "kill the President if that's what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way.'"

The report added that the driver had been planning the attack for six months.

Kandula will appear in Federal court in Washington on Wednesday, the report noted.