Man Who Drove Truck Into Crowd Of Protesters In Minneapolis Charged With Assault - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Man Who Drove Truck Into Crowd of Protesters in Minneapolis Charged With Assault - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The tanker truck driver who rammed into a crowd of protesters in the US city of Minneapolis has been charged with assault, the CNN broadcaster reported on Monday, citing authorities.

On Sunday, local media released video footage showing the truck driving straight into the crowd of protesters gathered in the street over the death of an African American man in the Minneapolis police custody. The protesters scattered and after the truck stopped, people surrounded it and tried to get inside the cab. No one was injured. Police soon arrested the driver, Bogdan Vechirko.

According to CNN, the Department of Public Safety described Vechirko's actions as "inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators.

" The man was charged with assault without the right to bail.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Saturday that he was fully mobilizing the state's National Guard in response to the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd who died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes last Monday. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A total of four police officers have been fired in connection with the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Friday that a curfew was being imposed in the city and would last through the weekend. The curfew was later extended until Monday morning.

