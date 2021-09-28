Man Who Egged Macron Placed in Psychiatric Hospital After Check-up - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) A young man who threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron, has been put into a psychiatric hospital for compulsory treatment after preliminary examination indicated he needs mental health care, the national BFMTV news outlet reported on Tuesday, citing the prosecution office of Lyon.

The egging incident happened on Monday, when Macron was visiting the Eurexpo exhibition in Lyon. The culprit was then immediately arrested by the security service.

The man was subject to the psychiatric examination upon the request of Lyon prosecution office, and the check-up showed the necessity of a compulsory hospitalization.

Now the 19-year-old is in the Vinatier hospital, to the east of Lyon. He faces punishment for "deliberate violence toward the person vested with public authority," according to a source of the media.

In June, Macron came across another disrespectful incident, when a man slapped the president in the face in the Drome department. The offender was then sentenced to four months in jail, and Macron promised he would keep meeting with citizens despite the assault, adding "nothing will stop me."