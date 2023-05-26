Man Who Gravely Injured 4 People in Japan Had Firearms License - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The son of the Nakano city assembly chief, who was arrested after an armed attack on people, had permits for four firearms, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing the city police's department.

The shooting incident happened on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. local time (07:30 a.m. GMT) in the Ebe District, Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, by the Shinshu-Nakano railway station.

The police department's representatives said at a press conference that Masanori Aoki, 31, first stabbed a woman with a knife and when police arrived on the scene, he opened fire with a hunting rifle.

He also fatally wounded an elderly woman before fleeing to his father's house. The deaths of all the victims have since been confirmed by medics.

When Masanori Aoki barricaded himself in his father's house, his mother and aunt were also there and managed to escape on their own; the attacker's father was also safe.

The man himself surrendered to the police on Friday at 4:25 a.m. after lengthy negotiations, and was arrested.