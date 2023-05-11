UrduPoint.com

Man Who Killed BLM Demonstrator In Texas Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Man Who Killed BLM Demonstrator in Texas Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US Army sergeant Daniel Perry who shot and killed Black Lives Matter (BLM) demonstrator Garrett Foster in Texas in 2020 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, CNN reported.

Perry shot Foster, a 28-year-old US Air Force veteran, at a racial justice rally in Austin, Texas, two months after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Perry's attorney said his client plans to appeal the verdict. The defense team sought a ten-year prison sentence, pointing to Perry's absence of criminal history, psychological issues, including complex post-traumatic stress disorder, and compliments from a number of military colleagues.

However, the prosecution asked for a sentence of at least 25 years in prison because of a profusion of inflammatory social media posts Perry wrote before the shooting.

On the night of July 25, 2020, Perry was working as a ride-share driver and had just dropped a person off close to the rally when he shot Foster. Perry's lawyers argued that the shooting was in self-defense because Foster came to his car with an assault-style rifle. But prosecutors said Perry triggered the fatal encounter by running a red light and driving toward the crowd of demonstrators.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he would seek a pardon for Perry and asked the Texas board of Pardons and Paroles to begin an expedited review of the case.

Related Topics

Murder Army Governor Social Media Lawyers Driver Car George Austin Minneapolis July Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

4 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

4 hours ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

4 hours ago
 Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defen ..

Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defense Minister

4 hours ago
 PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and ci ..

PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and citizens: Adviser to the Prime M ..

4 hours ago
 Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce ..

Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce With Gaza Strip - Minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.