UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Who 'milkshaked' Farage Gets Community Service

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:18 PM

Man who 'milkshaked' Farage gets community service

A man who threw a milkshake at Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was on Tuesday ordered to carry out 150 hours of community service and pay the British politician 350 ($438, 391 euros) in compensation

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A man who threw a milkshake at Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was on Tuesday ordered to carry out 150 hours of community service and pay the British politician 350 ($438, 391 Euros) in compensation.

Paul Crowther, 32, admitted assault and criminal damage to a lapel microphone on Farage's suit after dousing him with a milkshake while he was campaigning for European elections in Newcastle, northeast England, on May 20.

Judge Bernard Begley told Crowther he was guilty of an "act of crass stupidity", ordering him to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

"I suppose for the split second the attack took place, Mr Farage would not know whether it was a harmless liquid or something, in this day and age, far more sinister," prosecutor James Long told North Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Numerous members of parliament have been subject to death threats and harassment over their positions on Brexit since the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union.

Crowther told reporters at the time of the milkshake assault on Farage that his action was "a right of protest against people like him".

"The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front," Crowther said.

In a victim statement, Farage said, "I am concerned because of the behaviour of individuals like this, the normal democratic process cannot continue in a lawful and peaceful manner."During the campaign for the May 23 European Parliament election, Carl Benjamin of the UK Independent Party (UKIP) and former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson were also targeted with milkshakes.

Related Topics

Election Attack Protest Parliament European Union Newcastle Split Man United Kingdom Brexit May Criminals 2016 Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE to foster labour, human resources se ..

6 minutes ago

National Honey Festival 2019 held at Pir Mehr Ali ..

3 minutes ago

FBR constitutes committee to remove anomalies in F ..

3 minutes ago

Hungry polar bear found wandering in Russia indust ..

3 minutes ago

House burgled in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Budget-Speech-4-Peshawar

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.