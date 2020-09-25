UrduPoint.com
Man Who Set Himself Alight Near Police Station In Belarus Dies - Health Ministry

Fri 25th September 2020

An unidentified man who set himself alight near a police station in the Belarusian town of Smalyavichy, in Minsk region, has died in hospital as a result of his injuries, the country's Ministry of Health said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) An unidentified man who set himself alight near a police station in the Belarusian town of Smalyavichy, in Minsk region, has died in hospital as a result of his injuries, the country's Ministry of Health said on Friday.

"A man who set himself on fire in Smalyavichy died at the Emergency Hospital in Minsk in the early hours of this morning. The patient was in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the Republic Burn Center. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical workers, it was not possible to save the individual," the Belarusian Ministry of Health said in a post on its official Telegram channel.

The individual, a 36-year-old male, set himself alight on September 18 near a police building in Smalyavichy. Law enforcement officers extinguished the individual, who started the fire after dousing himself in gasoline.

According to medical experts from the Republic Burn Center, the individual had burns to 84 percent of his body, including his respiratory tract.�



