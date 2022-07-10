UrduPoint.com

Man Who Shot Abe Tired To Make Bomb, 'Multiple Guns' - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Man Who Shot Abe Tired to Make Bomb, 'Multiple Guns' - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) The man who shot and killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told police he had tried to make a bomb, the Kyodo news agency reports citing investigative sources.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, also said he "made multiple guns," the sources told Kyodo on Sunday, adding that police have found and confiscated guns at the attacker's home in Nara, similar to the gun used by the shooter on Friday.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Yamagami approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest.

" Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead.

According to Kyodo, Yamagami was sent to prosecutors on Sunday. Asked about his motive, he said his mother had made a "huge donation" to a religious organization which he believed was associated with Abe, and he harbored a grudge against the group.

Sources told Kyodo that Yamagami allegedly said that he initially intended to attack "an executive of the group," but changed his mind and decided to target Abe instead.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Prime Minister Police Man Nara Sunday From

Recent Stories

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

9 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

9 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

9 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma Butt ..

Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma Butt

9 hours ago
 UK transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid ..

UK transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid to replace Johnson

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.