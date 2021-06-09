UrduPoint.com
Man Who Slapped Macron Tells Investigators He Did Not Plan It - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:25 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron at a public event on June 8 said during questioning that his actions were not planned, BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man slapped Macron in the face as the president approached the public for greetings during a visit to the southeastern Drome department. Security quickly intervened and apprehended the assailant, along with the person filming the scene.

According to BFMTV, both detained individuals will continue to remain in custody for the time being.

The slapping incident was condemned by many French politicians. Macron himself said it was a one-time thing and vowed to continue meeting with the citizens in spite of it.

