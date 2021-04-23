Man Who Stabbed Dead Police Officer in France Also Dies - BFM TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An attacker, who on Friday stabbed dead a 49-year-old policewoman in Rambouillet commune not far from the French capital of Paris, has also died, media reported

The stabbing reportedly occurred at around 2:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT) near a police station in the Rambouillet commune, located 27.5 miles southwest from the Paris center.

The attacker, a 36-year-old man of Tunisian origin, was detained by law enforcement officers, who shot him on the spot.

According to the BFM tv broadcaster, citing a police source, the detainee succumbed to his injuries.

The Europe 1 media outlet reported that the attacker had been living in France since 2009. The attacker was not registered in France's database of radical Islamists, the outlet noted.