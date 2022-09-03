UrduPoint.com

Man Who Tried To Assassinate Argentine Vice President Found Capable Of Testifying -Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Man Who Tried to Assassinate Argentine Vice President Found Capable of Testifying -Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The attacker who attempted to assassinate Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, has been subject to a series of psychological tests and was found capable of testifying, the Argentine Infobae online newspaper reports.

On Thursday, Argentine police detained a 35-year-old Buenos Aires resident for attempting to assassinate Kirchner outside her home. According to local media reports, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident.

Infobae said on Friday that the assailant, Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, who is a Brazilian citizen, underwent a series of psychological tests that determined that he could testify, and the interrogation could start as early as Friday.

The Argentine TN television channel said that the country's authorities were considering boosting security for members of the government after the attempted assassination, which will be investigated as an attempted aggravated murder.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared Friday, September 2, a national day off. Thousands of people gathered for a demonstration in Buenos Aires on Friday to express support for Kirchner.

On August 22, a Federal prosecutor requested that Kirchner, a former president, should be jailed for 12 years and prohibited from holding public office indefinitely amid corruption allegations.

Kirshner is accused of abusing her authority during her presidency in 2007-2015, to steer public contracts to Lazaro Antonio Baez, a businessman and an alleged close friend, who owns a construction company.

