UrduPoint.com

Man With Alleged Links To IS Arrested In Istanbul For Planning Terrorist Attacks - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Man With Alleged Links to IS Arrested in Istanbul for Planning Terrorist Attacks - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) A foreign citizen with alleged links to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) was arrested in Istanbul for planning to commit terrorist attacks in the city's most popular crowded places, Anadolu reported, citing law enforcement.

According to the Turkish news agency, a foreigner with alleged ties with the terrorist group was arrested in Istanbul in an operation conducted by the Turkish Interior Ministry and the country's security services.

The suspect planned to commit terrorist attacks in crowded areas of Istanbul and posted videos with threats on social media, the news outlet added.

During the search, symbols of the terrorist group and cold weapons were found in the house of the suspect, according to the report.

Istanbul witnessed a major terrorist attack on November 13, when an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in the center of Istanbul killing six people and injuring 81 others. The attacker, Ahlam Albashir, confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Interior Ministry Russia Social Media Istanbul November

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of ..

Federal cabinet approves immediate enforcement of Energy Conservation Plan

41 minutes ago
 PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people ..

PTI Chief changes his narratives to mislead people: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

3 hours ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

5 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

5 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.