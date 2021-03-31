Man With Chainsaw Apprehended at Slovenian Parliament Protesting Lockdown - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A man wielding a chainsaw was apprehended while trying to storm the Slovenian parliament as an act of protest against the COVID-19 lockdown, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reported on Wednesday citing the police.

The incident happened at 19.00 local time (15:00 GMT) when a man holding a chainsaw and accompanied by a dog approached the parliament building. Police officers on duty apprehended the man and no one was reported injured in the process.

The STA noted that the man was trying to enter the building while shouting that he had had enough of the lockdown.

Slovenia has recently joined other EU nations in tightening coronavirus-related restrictions amid the third wave of the pandemic.

At the time of the incident, the parliament was holding a confidence vote concerning Igor Zorcic, speaker of the National Assembly. The coalition failed to gain the simple majority needed to proceed with their motion to dismiss Zorcic, who retained his position as speaker.