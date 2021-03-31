UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man With Chainsaw Apprehended At Slovenian Parliament Protesting Lockdown - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:21 PM

Man With Chainsaw Apprehended at Slovenian Parliament Protesting Lockdown - Reports

A man wielding a chainsaw was apprehended while trying to storm the Slovenian parliament as an act of protest against the COVID-19 lockdown, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reported on Wednesday citing the police

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A man wielding a chainsaw was apprehended while trying to storm the Slovenian parliament as an act of protest against the COVID-19 lockdown, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reported on Wednesday citing the police.

The incident happened at 19.00 local time (15:00 GMT) when a man holding a chainsaw and accompanied by a dog approached the parliament building. Police officers on duty apprehended the man and no one was reported injured in the process.

The STA noted that the man was trying to enter the building while shouting that he had had enough of the lockdown.

Slovenia has recently joined other EU nations in tightening coronavirus-related restrictions amid the third wave of the pandemic.

At the time of the incident, the parliament was holding a confidence vote concerning Igor Zorcic, speaker of the National Assembly. The coalition failed to gain the simple majority needed to proceed with their motion to dismiss Zorcic, who retained his position as speaker.

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Storm Protest Police Parliament Vote Man Slovenia

Recent Stories

ASP, two DSPs transferred

15 minutes ago

FBR achieves net revenue of Rs.3394 billion in Jul ..

15 minutes ago

US Reports 12% Increase in 7-Day Average Number of ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Considering Sputnik V Supplies at Request o ..

18 minutes ago

Over 50% of French Back Nationwide Lockdown - Poll

18 minutes ago

Punjab Health Minister receives donation for 3 hos ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.