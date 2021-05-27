UrduPoint.com
Man With Gunshot Wounds Found Dead In US Atlanta - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Man With Gunshot Wounds Found Dead in US Atlanta - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Police in the southern US city of Atlanta were alerted to a murder and found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, media reported.

According to the Fox news outlet, the body of a man in his 30s was retrieved by law enforcement officers early on Thursday.

While the identity of the deceased with numerous gunshot wounds is not disclosed, the police also revealed that another victim with stabbing wounds was found nearby. They were hospitalized and remain in stable condition.

The police are working to determine whether these two cases are connected and to identify the perpetrator via security camera footage and witness accounts, according to the media outlet.

