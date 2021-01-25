Man With Knife Attacked 3 Russians in Istanbul, Injuring Them - Police Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) A knife-wielding man attacked three Russians with a knife in the Istanbul district of Besiktas, all three were injured, a police source told Sputnik.

"The incident took place on Sunday evening.

Surveillance cameras recorded the attack on [three] Russian citizens ... The victims were sent to hospital, there is no threat to their lives. According to preliminary data, the attacker is garbage collector Hassan Hussein Y.," the source said.

He added that the search for the suspect was underway.