UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man With Machete Detained Near Pere Lachaise In Paris - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Man With Machete Detained Near Pere Lachaise in Paris - Police

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A man with machete was detained near the Pere Lachaise metro station in Paris, a police source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The police was told about a person brandishing this weapon and was able to take him into custody.

"So far, there have not been any victims. The investigation is ongoing," the source said.

According to media reports, a perpetrator in Monday's attack in Vienna was armed with machete as well.

Related Topics

Attack Police Metro Vienna Paris Man Media Weapon

Recent Stories

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

1 minute ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

2 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

7 minutes ago

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

38 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

47 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.