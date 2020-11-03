Man With Machete Detained Near Pere Lachaise in Paris - Police

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A man with machete was detained near the Pere Lachaise metro station in Paris, a police source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The police was told about a person brandishing this weapon and was able to take him into custody.

"So far, there have not been any victims. The investigation is ongoing," the source said.

According to media reports, a perpetrator in Monday's attack in Vienna was armed with machete as well.