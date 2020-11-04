Man Yelling Threats at Teachers of Athis-Mons School Near Paris Detained - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) France's law enforcement agencies have detained a man who had been threatening teachers in the Athis-Mons commune south of Paris, Le Parisien reported on Wednesday, citing police sources.

On Tuesday, one of the teachers from the Jean-Jaures school filed a complaint about the threats, saying that when she went outside twice during the break, she heard a man shouting he would avenge Allah and the teachers would pay the price.

The man was detained on Wednesday morning near the school, the police sources said, adding that he was known to police services but not to the intelligence services.

According to the newspaper, the incident may be linked to the brutal killing of French history teacher Samuel Paty in the outskirts of Paris in October. The teacher was beheaded by a Muslim migrant of Chechen origin after he reportedly showed caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad in a class.