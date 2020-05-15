Manafort Prison Release Illustrates Benefits of Being Rich, Powerful in US - Activists

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Barrington M. Salmon - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort would still be behind bars if he was not white and politically-connected, human rights advocates told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Manafort was released from prison due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and will serve his more than 7-year sentence from home, ABC News reported. Meanwhile, two US lawmakers on Thursday called for a probe into the matter.

"It's what happens when you have power and privilege and connections in high places," said Ria Hampton-Washington, national democracy manager at the Center for Political Democracy, a progressive non-profit that focuses on issues of good governance and voting. "The judge said this is a reasonable ask but Manafort doesn't deserve any more breaks, especially when you have people sitting in jail packed together, not quarantined or socially distanced. The criminal injustice system lets people pay with their time and their lives with Blacks and Latin people most affected."

Manafort, 71, was found guilty of bank fraud, tax fraud, conspiracy and lobbying violations related to his work in Ukraine. He appealed to be put in home confinement because he has health challenges and feared catching COVID-19. Manafort, who has been in prison since the summer of 2018, has served about one-third of his sentence and will now complete the rest of his term at home.

In addition to Manafort, Hampton-Washington said the Justice Department dropping charges against Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "is white supremacy, white power" and shows how privilege affects different demographics differently.

"The criminal injustice system has become a pay-for-play process under this attorney general," he said.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said about 36,000 correctional officers and staff oversee 139,268 federal inmates in BOP-managed institutions and 11,372 in community-based facilities. BOP officials say 2,820 federal inmates and 266 BOP staff have tested positive for coronavirus nationally.

At the federal level, 51 incarcerated individuals have died and no BOP staff member has died because of COVID-19 disease. States like California, New York and Ohio have freed thousands of incarcerated people but families and prison advocates like Scott Roberts have been pressuring government and prison officials for more releases.

Roberts, Color of Change's senior director of Criminal Justice Campaigns, said an unjust and dangerously biased system is to blame for this situation not Manafort.

"I'm not mad at Manafort getting out. It's alright with me that he could get out," he said. "This is a perfect example of how they do it in these systems. People with resources to advocate for themselves and have lawyers to plead their individual cases. There are two justice systems: One for the rich, and one for the poor," Roberts said.

The vast majority who are in prison, he added, are not given a death sentence but their lives are not as valued.

"It's a political calculus that if people die in prison because of coronavirus, it's cool. There is also a fear of backlash, as in Willie Horton. They're afraid of being blamed if someone they release from jail commits a crime and they lose re-election. It's up to all of us who care, to change the political calculus. We have to pressure them to let people out and not cause them to die unnecessarily," Roberts said.