Manafort Released From Prison To Home Confinement Amid COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 08:56 PM

Manafort Released From Prison to Home Confinement Amid COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released from prison due to concerns over the coronavirus pandmenic and will continue to serve his more than 7-year sentence on charges related to the Russia investigation from home, ABC News reported on Wednesday.

Manafort was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI)�in Loretto in Pennsylvania early morning on Wednesday, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the issue.

Manafort's lawyer confirmed to ABC the news of his release, but declined to provide details.

The US Bureau of Prisons, FCI Loretto and lawyers did not immediately respond to Sputnik's requests to comment on the matter.

The former Trump campaign manager was sentenced in March 2019 during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation on charges related with his work in Ukraine in from 2006 to 2015. He was due to be released from prison on November 4, 2024.

