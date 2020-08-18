Manafort Worked Closely With Russian Intel Officer in 2016 Election - Senate Report Claims

A US Senate Intelligence Committee report on Tuesday alleged that one-time Trump presidential campaign manager Paul Manafort worked closely with an identified Russian intelligence officer who managed his office through the 2016 US elections

"Manafort hired and worked increasingly closely with a Russian national, Konstantin Kilimnik," the report said. "Kilimnik is a Russian intelligence officer. Kilimnik became an integral part of Manafort's operations in Ukraine and Russia, serving as Manafort's Primary liaison to Deripaska and eventually managing Manafort's office in Kyiv. Kilimnik and Manafort formed a close and lasting relationship that endured to the 2016 US elections. and beyond."