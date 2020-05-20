UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manager Of Florida's COVID-19 Dashboard Fired Because Refused To Manipulate Data - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:50 AM

Manager of Florida's COVID-19 Dashboard Fired Because Refused to Manipulate Data - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Rebekah Jones, who managed Florida's dashboard website that displayed the state's latest COVID-19 statistics, claims she was fired because she refused to manipulate data so that it would support the reopening of the economy, USA Today reported.

The report on Tuesday said, citing an email from Jones, that she was removed from her position as the manager of the dashboard on May 5 and then fired by the Florida Department of Health on Monday after she allegedly refused to "manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.

"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' spokeswoman, Helen Aguirre Ferre, told the Miami Herald newspaper that the information on the dashboard is accurate.

In other US media reports, Jones warned that her removal may signal a change in accessibility and transparency of the dashboard data.

The Florida Department of Health said in a press release on Tuesday that so far there are 46,944 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 2,052 deaths related to the virus.

Related Topics

USA Governor Miami Florida May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

2 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.