UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manager Of Stena Impero Ship Seized Off Iran's Coast Says Vessel Uncontactable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:30 AM

Manager of Stena Impero Ship Seized Off Iran's Coast Says Vessel Uncontactable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Northern Marine Management, the operator of Stena Impero vessel, seized of Iran's coast, said on Saturday the ship was no longer under the control of the crew and was unable to be contacted.

On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Iranian forces had seized two tankers ” a Liberian-flagged one and a UK-flagged one in the Strait of Hormuz. The owner of the Liberian-flagged vessel Mesdar subsequently said the ship had been briefly stopped but subsequently released.

"Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that Swedish-owned, vessel Stena Impero (built 2018, 49,683 DWT) is no longer under the control of the crew and remains uncontactable," Northern Marine Management said in a statement.

It explained that around 04:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT) on Friday, the ship was approached by an unidentified "small naval craft" and a helicopter as it was sailing in international waters in the Strait of Hormuz. After it, the ship deviated from its route and headed toward Iran' coast.

"The vessel was in full compliance with all navigation and international regulations," the company added, refuting Iran's reported claims that the ship had been seized due to violations of international norms.

Erik Hanell, the head of Stena Bulk, reaffirmed that there were 23 seamen on board the vessel. They are Russian, Latvian and Philippine citizens.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Company United Kingdom 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

5 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

5 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

5 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

5 hours ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

5 hours ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.