MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Northern Marine Management, the operator of Stena Impero vessel, seized of Iran's coast, said on Saturday the ship was no longer under the control of the crew and was unable to be contacted.

On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Iranian forces had seized two tankers ” a Liberian-flagged one and a UK-flagged one in the Strait of Hormuz. The owner of the Liberian-flagged vessel Mesdar subsequently said the ship had been briefly stopped but subsequently released.

"Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that Swedish-owned, vessel Stena Impero (built 2018, 49,683 DWT) is no longer under the control of the crew and remains uncontactable," Northern Marine Management said in a statement.

It explained that around 04:00 p.m. (16:00 GMT) on Friday, the ship was approached by an unidentified "small naval craft" and a helicopter as it was sailing in international waters in the Strait of Hormuz. After it, the ship deviated from its route and headed toward Iran' coast.

"The vessel was in full compliance with all navigation and international regulations," the company added, refuting Iran's reported claims that the ship had been seized due to violations of international norms.

Erik Hanell, the head of Stena Bulk, reaffirmed that there were 23 seamen on board the vessel. They are Russian, Latvian and Philippine citizens.