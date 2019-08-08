UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manama Says Iran's Reaction To Gulf Conference Goes Against Regional Peace Efforts

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

Manama Says Iran's Reaction to Gulf Conference Goes Against Regional Peace Efforts

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry on Thursday responded to Tehran's criticism of Manama's decision to hold a conference on the maritime security in the Persian Gulf by accusing Iran of attempting to impede efforts to ensure peace and security in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Bahrain's Foreign Ministry on Thursday responded to Tehran's criticism of Manama's decision to hold a conference on the maritime security in the Persian Gulf by accusing Iran of attempting to impede efforts to ensure peace and security in the region.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has slammed Bahrain for hosting a "provocative" conference, saying that Manama "should not become the facilitator of common enemies' wishes and schemes in the region."

Bahrain said Tehran's statement showed that Iran was "against all measures that aim at serving the interests of the countries and people of the region.

"

"The statement also mirrors the determination of Iran to obstruct all efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing peace and security and protecting the freedom of maritime navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the region. Freedoms that Iran has benefited from for decades," the Bahraini Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The conference on Gulf maritime security took place last week, after multiple attacks on tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz as well as soaring tensions between Iran and the United States.

Related Topics

Iran Manama Tehran Bahrain United States All From

Recent Stories

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

1 hour ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

1 hour ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

1 hour ago

NAB arrest Maryam Nawaz, Yousaf Abbas

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of death ..

5 minutes ago

Italy to provide 20.5 million Euro for economic tr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.