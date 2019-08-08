Bahrain's Foreign Ministry on Thursday responded to Tehran's criticism of Manama's decision to hold a conference on the maritime security in the Persian Gulf by accusing Iran of attempting to impede efforts to ensure peace and security in the region

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has slammed Bahrain for hosting a "provocative" conference, saying that Manama "should not become the facilitator of common enemies' wishes and schemes in the region."

Bahrain said Tehran's statement showed that Iran was "against all measures that aim at serving the interests of the countries and people of the region.

"The statement also mirrors the determination of Iran to obstruct all efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing peace and security and protecting the freedom of maritime navigation in the Arabian Gulf and the region. Freedoms that Iran has benefited from for decades," the Bahraini Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The conference on Gulf maritime security took place last week, after multiple attacks on tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz as well as soaring tensions between Iran and the United States.