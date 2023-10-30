Open Menu

Manchester City Beat Man Utd 3-0 To Clinch Big Win In Derby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Manchester City beat Man Utd 3-0 to clinch big win in derby

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) An Erling Haaland-led Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday in a big derby win.

Man City's Norwegian star Haaland scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in the first half.

After the break, they doubled their lead as Haaland, who was unmarked at the far post, scored a header after Bernardo Silva crossed from the byline.

In the 69th minute, Man United star Marcus Rashford had a chance in the area, but he sent the ball out.

Manchester City made it 3-0 in the 80th minute.

Man City midfielder Rodri took a shot towards the goal, but it was saved by Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana. Haaland had the ball to send it into the middle quickly, where English star Phil Foden finished.

Third in the English Premier League standings, Manchester City have 24 points to close the gap on leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have 26 points in 10 matches.

Arsenal are in second position with 24 points.

Manchester City will face Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture on Nov. 4 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Tottenham will play a home game against London rivals Chelsea on Nov. 6.

- Sunday's results in Premier League:

West Ham United - Everton: 0-1

Aston Villa - Luton: 3-1

Brighton - Fulham: 1-1

Liverpool - Nottingham Forest: 3-0

Manchester United - Manchester City: 0-3

Related Topics

Derby London Man Bournemouth Luton Nottingham Manchester Lead Manchester United Sunday Post From Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

13 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

13 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

13 hours ago
SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

13 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

14 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

14 hours ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

15 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

15 hours ago

More Stories From World