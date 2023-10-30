Manchester City beat Man Utd 3-0 to clinch big win in derby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) An Erling Haaland-led Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday in a big derby win.

Man City's Norwegian star Haaland scored the opening goal from the penalty spot in the first half.

After the break, they doubled their lead as Haaland, who was unmarked at the far post, scored a header after Bernardo Silva crossed from the byline.

In the 69th minute, Man United star Marcus Rashford had a chance in the area, but he sent the ball out.

Manchester City made it 3-0 in the 80th minute.

Man City midfielder Rodri took a shot towards the goal, but it was saved by Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana. Haaland had the ball to send it into the middle quickly, where English star Phil Foden finished.

Third in the English Premier League standings, Manchester City have 24 points to close the gap on leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have 26 points in 10 matches.

Arsenal are in second position with 24 points.

Manchester City will face Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture on Nov. 4 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Tottenham will play a home game against London rivals Chelsea on Nov. 6.

- Sunday's results in Premier League:

West Ham United - Everton: 0-1

Aston Villa - Luton: 3-1

Brighton - Fulham: 1-1

Liverpool - Nottingham Forest: 3-0

Manchester United - Manchester City: 0-3