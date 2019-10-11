UrduPoint.com
Manchester Police Arrest Man After Five Stabbed At Shopping Mall

Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Manchester Police Arrest Man After Five Stabbed at Shopping Mall

A man was arrested in the UK city of Manchester on Friday in connection with stabbings at a shopping mall that left five people injured, city police said in a statement

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) A man was arrested in the UK city of Manchester on Friday in connection with stabbings at a shopping mall that left five people injured, city police said in a statement.

"A man in his 40s who has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault remains in custody for questioning," Greater Manchester Police said.

The police confirmed that five people had been hospitalized after being stabbed at the Arndale Centre in the city center.

They said they were "keeping an open mind" about the motivation of the incident but added that the probe had been taken over by counter-terrorism police "given the location of the incident and its nature."

