Manchester Police Arrest Suspect in 2017 Terrorist Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) A 24-year-old man suspected of involvement in 2017 terrorist attack was arrested in the Manchester airport, the city police said on Friday.

In May 2017, a suicide bomber committed an act of terror during a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena, as a result of which 22 people died, including 12 children. The IS (Islamic State, terrorist group banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Earlier today (Friday 22 October 2021), a 24-year-old man was arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation under section 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006)," the police said in a statement.

The suspect, who is a local from Manchester, was arrested upon his arrival back to the UK and now remains in custody for questioning, the police said.

The older brother of the suicide bomber reportedly fled the UK after being summoned to testify in court as part of a public investigation in the terrorist attack. However, according to British media, the man arrested today in Manchester is not him.