UrduPoint.com

Manchester Police Arrest Suspect In 2017 Terrorist Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Manchester Police Arrest Suspect in 2017 Terrorist Attack

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) A 24-year-old man suspected of involvement in 2017 terrorist attack was arrested in the Manchester airport, the city police said on Friday.

In May 2017, a suicide bomber committed an act of terror during a concert by American singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena, as a result of which 22 people died, including 12 children. The IS (Islamic State, terrorist group banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Earlier today (Friday 22 October 2021), a 24-year-old man was arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation under section 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006)," the police said in a statement.

The suspect, who is a local from Manchester, was arrested upon his arrival back to the UK and now remains in custody for questioning, the police said.

The older brother of the suicide bomber reportedly fled the UK after being summoned to testify in court as part of a public investigation in the terrorist attack. However, according to British media, the man arrested today in Manchester is not him.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Russia Died Suicide Man Manchester United Kingdom Ariana Grande May October 2017 Media From Airport Court

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in Geneva on November 22 - Lavre ..

44 minutes ago
 Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

44 minutes ago
 Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

59 minutes ago
 Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conf ..

Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conference on Libya During France ..

59 minutes ago
 Anti-terrorist court awards life term

Anti-terrorist court awards life term

59 minutes ago
 France's Thomas wins world track cycling points ra ..

France's Thomas wins world track cycling points race

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.