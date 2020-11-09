Manchester Police Report 4 Arrests, Injuries to Officers During Mass Lockdown Protest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Four people were arrested during an over 600-strong anti-lockdown demonstration in the UK city of Manchester on Sunday, police have said.

The protest took place in Piccadilly Gardens, less than a week after England entered a four-week strict lockdown to curb the coronavirus resurgence. People were carrying banners like "COVID: Facts, Not Fear" and "No to Lockdown."

The police condemned the gathering as "irresponsible," saying that a number of officers had been injured and vowing to identify those responsible.

"Before and during this gathering, officers followed guidance to engage with the organiser and attendees, explain the restrictions and encourage compliance. Unfortunately, the encouragement was ignored ... They also arrested four people on suspicion of public order offences and issued 24 £200 [$263] Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs)," the police said, saying that they intend to fine the organizer.

In addition, the law enforcement established that one group of attendees traveled to Greater Manchester from Cumbria county.