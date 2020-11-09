UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manchester Police Report 4 Arrests, Injuries To Officers During Mass Lockdown Protest

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Manchester Police Report 4 Arrests, Injuries to Officers During Mass Lockdown Protest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Four people were arrested during an over 600-strong anti-lockdown demonstration in the UK city of Manchester on Sunday, police have said.

The protest took place in Piccadilly Gardens, less than a week after England entered a four-week strict lockdown to curb the coronavirus resurgence. People were carrying banners like "COVID: Facts, Not Fear" and "No to Lockdown."

The police condemned the gathering as "irresponsible," saying that a number of officers had been injured and vowing to identify those responsible.

"Before and during this gathering, officers followed guidance to engage with the organiser and attendees, explain the restrictions and encourage compliance. Unfortunately, the encouragement was ignored ... They also arrested four people on suspicion of public order offences and issued 24 £200 [$263] Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs)," the police said, saying that they intend to fine the organizer.

In addition, the law enforcement established that one group of attendees traveled to Greater Manchester from Cumbria county.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Fine Manchester United Kingdom Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

9 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

12 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

30 minutes ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

31 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.