Manchester Suspect Attacker Isolated Over 'Mental Health' Issues - Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The suspected perpetrator of a stabbing attack in the UK city of Manchester was recognized unfit for traditional custody and sent to mental health detention, Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday.

On Friday, a man in his 40s attacked people at a downtown Manchester shopping mall, Arndale, with a large knife, leaving five people injured. Police impute to him terrorism charges.

"The man believed to be the attacker has now been detained under the Mental Health Act," the law enforcement said on Twitter, adding that "the arrested man was considered unfit to be kept in custody and has been transferred to mental health detention."

At the same time, the police said they would keep "an open mind in relation to any motive.

"

The mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, in turn, said that the motive was likely to had been triggered by mental health issues rather than political or religious motives.

"It is important not to jump to any conclusions, although what I can say is that at this stage, it would appear to be more mental health-related than political or religious motivated - but of course we need to allow the police to conduct their full inquiries and we keep an open mind on that until that work is complete," Burham said at a press conference inside the shopping center which has now been opened to the public again.

The investigation into the incident is underway.

