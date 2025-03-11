Manchester United Announce Plans For New 100,000-seat Stadium
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Manchester United on Tuesday announced plans to build a new 100,000-capacity stadium that co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said would be the "world's greatest" football ground.
The Premier League club have been examining whether to redevelop their historic Old Trafford home or build a new stadium in the same area.
United have now confirmed their "intention to pursue a new 100,000-seater stadium as the centrepiece of the regeneration of the Old Trafford area" as they throw their "support behind the government's growth agenda".
Scaled models and conceptual images for how the new Old Trafford and surrounding area could look like were revealed on Tuesday at the London headquarters of architects Foster + Partners, appointed in September to design the stadium district.
"Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world's greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford," Ratcliffe said.
"Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport."
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From World
-
Stock markets mixed as Trump-fuelled economy fears weigh6 minutes ago
-
Bracewell leads depleted New Zealand in Pakistan T20 series6 minutes ago
-
Manchester United announce plans for new 100,000-seat stadium6 minutes ago
-
China's national legislature concludes annual session46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan seeks deeper cooperation with China in economy, technology2 hours ago
-
Trump says will buy a Tesla to show support for Musk3 hours ago
-
Volkswagen profit plunges in 2024 as costs rise3 hours ago
-
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil4 hours ago
-
Asian markets track Wall St lower as Trump-fuelled economy fears build5 hours ago
-
Arab nations condemn Israel's Gaza electricity cut5 hours ago
-
Romania to present hundreds of books, albums at Brussels International Book Fair5 hours ago
-
Rwanda businesses pay price for DR Congo conflict5 hours ago