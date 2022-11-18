UrduPoint.com

Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ronaldo Over Controversial Interview

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Manchester United FC Initiates Measures Against Ronaldo Over Controversial Interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Manchester United Football Club said on Friday that it has initiated a process penalizing team player Cristiano Ronaldo over his criticism of the club's management and coaches in a recent interview.

In an interview out Thursday, Ronaldo told British journalist Piers Morgan on ITV that he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United's management and coaching staff, including head coach Erik ten Hag, alleging that they had tried to "force him out.

"

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion," the club said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Sky sports reported that the management, coaches and players of MU were disappointed with Ronaldo's interview and are ready to take any appropriate action against the 37-year-old Portuguese, to the point of parting with the player.

Related Topics

Football Sports Manchester United Media Coach

Recent Stories

'Pakistan keen to intensify its engagements with w ..

'Pakistan keen to intensify its engagements with world to safeguard its national ..

12 minutes ago
 NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in T ..

NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in Thoshakhana case

16 minutes ago
 Suniel Shetty regrets over frequent celebrity deat ..

Suniel Shetty regrets over frequent celebrity deaths in gym

29 minutes ago
 Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoa ..

Umair Jaswal to play role of legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar in "Rawalpindi Expre ..

40 minutes ago
 Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

1 hour ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.