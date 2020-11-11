Mandate of Russian Peacekeepers in Karabakh to Be Determined - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh will support the ceasefire but their exact duties have not been detailed yet, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Of course, the duties have to be determined, because they were not detailed in the joint statement of the two presdients [of Russia and Azerbaijan] and Armenian prime minister, but based on the main duty of peacekeepers, these forces will support the ceasefire and ensure that all military action has stopped," Peskov told reporters.