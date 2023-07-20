Open Menu

Mandatory AI Use In Russia Should Be Requirement For Receiving State Subsidies - Putin

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) There should be a requirement of mandatory use of artificial intelligence for companies if they want to receive state subsidies in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We have already agreed on how to proceed in this situation, namely: to include requirements for the mandatory use of artificial intelligence for companies that plan to receive subsidies from the Federal budget," Putin said at a government meeting.

The constant strengthening in the field of AI, based on its own scientific and technological base, is required in Russia to ensure technological sovereignty, the president told the meeting.

He added that there are limitations and that Russia cannot sever certain connections, contacts, and developments at the global level, but said that the development should be based on Russia's resources.

Putin also ordered that funding for research centers that work with AI be included in Russia's budget for 2024-2026, recalling the decision to provide state support for research centers in the field of AI until 2030. The president said there would be "no moving forward" if this does not happen.

