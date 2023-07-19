Mandatory AI Use Should Be Requirement for Receiving State Subsidies - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There should be a requirement of mandatory use of artificial intelligence for companies if they want to receive state subsidies in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) There should be a requirement of mandatory use of artificial intelligence for companies if they want to receive state subsidies in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We have already agreed on how to proceed in this situation, namely: to include requirements for the mandatory use of artificial intelligence for companies that plan to receive subsidies from the Federal budget," Putin said at a government meeting.