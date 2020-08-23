Mandatory Evacuation Ordered in Southeast Louisiana Ahead of Twin Storms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) The US state of Louisiana issued mandatory evacuation orders on Sunday for four low-lying southeastern areas ahead of arrival of twin storms this week.

The Orleans, Lafourche, Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes were told to evacuate after the National Hurricane Center said it expected weather conditions to begin deteriorating along the Gulf of Mexico coast early Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Marco is forecast to make landfall on Monday, followed by Laura's arrival in the middle of the week. The two storms are expected to bring hurricane-force winds and flash floods.

Public shelters will be open to residents starting Sunday. Evacuees have been advised to travel on their own due to coronavirus-related restrictions. People will have their temperature taken upon arrival and will be required to wear face masks.