Mandatory Evacuations Ordered In US' Louisiana Amid Tropical Storm Sally

Mon 14th September 2020

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in US' Louisiana Amid Tropical Storm Sally

The US state of Louisiana has issued mandatory evacuation orders for its southeastern areas, as Tropical Storm Sally continues to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane later on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The US state of Louisiana has issued mandatory evacuation orders for its southeastern areas, as Tropical Storm Sally continues to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane later on Monday.

"The City [New Orleans] has issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas outside of levee protection, including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou. In areas outside the levee system, we may see storm surge between 7-11 feet. This evacuation order goes into effect at 6pm [23:00 GMT]," the New Orleans emergency preparedness campaign NOLA Ready wrote on Twitter.

According to the Axios news portal, hurricane warnings have also been issued for the Morgan City, the Mississippi-Alabama border, Louisiana's Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.

"Tropical Storm #Sally Advisory 10A: Sally Forecast to Produce Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Hurricane-Force Winds, and Heavy Rainfall Along Portions of The Northern Gulf Coast Starting Later Today," the National Hurricane Center wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Louisiana Governor John Bel declared a state of emergency as the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Sally brought heavy rain and winds to the US state of Florida on Saturday.

