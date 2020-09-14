Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in US' Louisiana Amid Tropical Storm Sally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The US state of Louisiana has issued mandatory evacuation orders for its southeastern areas, as Tropical Storm Sally continues to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane later on Monday.

"The City [New Orleans] has issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas outside of levee protection, including Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine, and Irish Bayou. In areas outside the levee system, we may see storm surge between 7-11 feet. This evacuation order goes into effect at 6pm [23:00 GMT]," the New Orleans emergency preparedness campaign NOLA Ready wrote on Twitter.

According to the Axios news portal, hurricane warnings have also been issued for the Morgan City, the Mississippi-Alabama border, Louisiana's Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.

"Tropical Storm #Sally Advisory 10A: Sally Forecast to Produce Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Hurricane-Force Winds, and Heavy Rainfall Along Portions of The Northern Gulf Coast Starting Later Today," the National Hurricane Center wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Louisiana Governor John Bel declared a state of emergency as the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Sally brought heavy rain and winds to the US state of Florida on Saturday.