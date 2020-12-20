UrduPoint.com
Mandatory Quarantine Measures For Arriving Foreigners Enforced In Israel

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 02:30 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) All foreigners arriving in Israel, regardless of the coronavirus situation in their country of origin, will have to abide by a 14-day quarantine starting Sunday, the Israeli Ministry of Health has announced.

"Starting from 20.12.20 all foreign countries will be considered 'red,' and thus all people arriving from abroad will have to undergo a 14-day self-isolation," the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Alternatively, arriving foreigners can also get tested for COVID-19 on the ninth day after their arrival and, if they get two negative test results, they will only be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Israeli citizens who are currently abroad in the so-called "green" countries, where the level of coronavirus infections is low, will not be subject to quarantine measures upon arrival, provided that they return home before December 26. All Israelis arriving after that date will have to self-isolate, according to the health ministry.

Earlier, self-isolation was mandatory only for people arriving in Israeli from the "red" countries, where a spike in COVID-19 infection rates had been observed.

At the start of December, Israel's coronavirus cabinet approved the introduction of a nighttime curfew in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

