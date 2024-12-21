Mandelson: 'Prince of Darkness' tasked with fixing UK-US ties

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Peter Mandelson has been a pivotal figure in shaping modern British politics, but his Machiavellian tactics and questionable choice in friends have courted controversy, earning him the nickname, the "Prince of Darkness".

Mandelson, along with Tony Blair, were the co-architects of "New Labour", which transformed the UK Labour Party in the 1990s into an election-winning juggernaut that made the country a beacon of economic and social liberalism.

But unlike Blair, Mandelson appeared more comfortable operating in the background, plotting strategy and building up a global network of contacts that current Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes will help him smooth over rocky relations with incoming US president Donald Trump.

The 71-year-old's deep knowledge of international trade is also likely to be a key asset given Trump's threat to impose tariffs on imported goods.

The remarkable comeback is testament to Mandelson's resilience, but has also raised eyebrows due to his chequered political history.

Blair made him minister for trade and industry in July 1998 but he was forced to quit after failing to declare that he had taken a loan for a house from a cabinet colleague whose business dealings Mandelson's department was scrutinising.

He returned to government nearly a year later, becoming minister for Northern Ireland, but was forced out after just 14 months following accusations that he used his position to influence a passport application.

An independent inquiry later concluded that he had not acted improperly.

He retained his seat as an MP at the 2001 election, saying in his victory speech that "they underestimated me because I am a fighter and not a quitter."

A vociferous supporter of the UK's participation in European politics, Mandelson quit as MP in 2004 to become an EU trade commissioner.

- Epstein links -

Mandelson made a surprise return to UK politics in 2008 as a minister in Gordon Brown's government, also receiving a peerage to make him a lord.

Once again he sparked controversy after ordering strict punishments for those guilty of online copyright infringement, shortly after meeting with DreamWorks Records co-founder David Geffen.

While his ability to befriend the world's power-brokers will be crucial in gaining the trust of Trump's team, it has also landed him in trouble in the past.

In October 2008, Mandelson came under fire over his links to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The report also revealed an email from Epstein in which he said that Mandelson "will be staying" at his New York apartment, despite the financier being in prison at the time for soliciting prostitution from a minor.