Mandelson: 'Prince Of Darkness' Tasked With Fixing UK-US Ties
Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Peter Mandelson has been a pivotal figure in shaping modern British politics, but his Machiavellian tactics and questionable choice in friends have courted controversy, earning him the nickname, the "Prince of Darkness".
Mandelson, along with Tony Blair, were the co-architects of "New Labour", which transformed the UK Labour Party in the 1990s into an election-winning juggernaut that made the country a beacon of economic and social liberalism.
But unlike Blair, Mandelson appeared more comfortable operating in the background, plotting strategy and building up a global network of contacts that current Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes will help him smooth over rocky relations with incoming US president Donald Trump.
The 71-year-old's deep knowledge of international trade is also likely to be a key asset given Trump's threat to impose tariffs on imported goods.
The remarkable comeback is testament to Mandelson's resilience, but has also raised eyebrows due to his chequered political history.
Blair made him minister for trade and industry in July 1998 but he was forced to quit after failing to declare that he had taken a loan for a house from a cabinet colleague whose business dealings Mandelson's department was scrutinising.
He returned to government nearly a year later, becoming minister for Northern Ireland, but was forced out after just 14 months following accusations that he used his position to influence a passport application.
An independent inquiry later concluded that he had not acted improperly.
He retained his seat as an MP at the 2001 election, saying in his victory speech that "they underestimated me because I am a fighter and not a quitter."
A vociferous supporter of the UK's participation in European politics, Mandelson quit as MP in 2004 to become an EU trade commissioner.
- Epstein links -
Mandelson made a surprise return to UK politics in 2008 as a minister in Gordon Brown's government, also receiving a peerage to make him a lord.
Once again he sparked controversy after ordering strict punishments for those guilty of online copyright infringement, shortly after meeting with DreamWorks Records co-founder David Geffen.
While his ability to befriend the world's power-brokers will be crucial in gaining the trust of Trump's team, it has also landed him in trouble in the past.
In October 2008, Mandelson came under fire over his links to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.
The report also revealed an email from Epstein in which he said that Mandelson "will be staying" at his New York apartment, despite the financier being in prison at the time for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
Recent Stories
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops
DC reviews polio campaign progress
COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair
Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progress in economic innovation, ne ..
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies
More Stories From World
-
Russian skaters allowed to compete as neutrals in 2026 Winter Olympics3 minutes ago
-
Serbia schools to shut amid new protests over station collapse3 minutes ago
-
Mandelson: 'Prince of Darkness' tasked with fixing UK-US ties3 minutes ago
-
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies2 hours ago
-
'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian region2 hours ago
-
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations2 hours ago
-
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams2 hours ago
-
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher3 hours ago
-
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes2 hours ago
-
Uzbek president sets ambitious economic goals for 2025, highlights entrepreneurial growth, strategic ..2 hours ago
-
Seven-year-old dies in stabbing attack at Croatia school3 hours ago
-
Fed's favored inflation gauge rises again in November3 hours ago