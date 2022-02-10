Maneuvers and movements of Russian military ships in the Black Sea comply with international law and they do not block merchant ships, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Maneuvers and movements of Russian military ships in the Black Sea comply with international law and they do not block merchant ships, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"All military maneuvers and movements of Russian ships in the Black Sea are carried out in strict accordance with international maritime law," Peskov told reporters.