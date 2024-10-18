Manga Productions Celebrates Premiere Of Saudi Anime Future's Folktales 2
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), marked the successful premiere of the second season of the Saudi anime series "Future's Folktales 2".
The event took placein Riyadh, drawing the attendance of prominent figures from media, arts, and culture. The occasion is a significant step in promoting Saudi heritage through globally recognized anime production.
This premiere highlights Manga Productions' commitment to producing content that reflects Saudi cultural identity innovatively.
New episodes of "Future's Folktales 2" will air weekly on Fridays at 5:00 pm Saudi time starting November 1, on MBC1 and the Shahid platform in the middle East and North Africa. The series will also air in Japan on tv Tokyo starting Sunday, November 3, at 7:00 am Tokyo time.
Manga Productions CEO Dr. Essam Bukhary said, "We are thrilled by the audience's reaction, which reflects not only the high quality of the production but also the talent and professionalism of the Saudi creators behind this project. Manga Productions remains dedicated to producing world-class content."
According to a press release by Manga Productions, this success is the result of a collaboration between 50 Saudi artists who contributed to character design, creative direction, and production in partnership with Japan's Toei Animation studio. Manga Productions, the release said, continues to aim for new milestones in the anime industry, reaffirming its commitment to delivering works inspired by Saudi and Arab heritage that resonate with audiences worldwide.
