Mango festival to help enhance export to Chinese market: Commercial Counselor

The mango festival held in Guangzhou, southern Chinese city last week was organized to introduce 'king of fruits' among Chinese people as well as enhance its export from Pakistan to China, a senior official said here on Tuesday

A large number of mango verities from Pakistan were showcased during the festival jointly organized by Jaffar Group and Pakistan Consulate General at famous Jiangnan Fruit and Vegetable Market in Guangzhou.

"Jiangnan is the largest fresh fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Southern China where fruits and vegetable from all over China and outside world are traded on display basis, hence,display of our mangoes here will certainly help enhance its export from Pakistan to China," Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Badar U. Zaman said while talking to APP.

This Jiangnan market caters to nearly 80% of entire fruit and vegetable demand of Guangzhou and adjoining areas.

The festival attracted the local businessmen, Pakistani community members, officials from both the countries, media representatives and a large number of general public.

Pakistani mangoes because of their variants, superior quality especially Sindhri, Langra, Saroli, Anwar Ratol, and Chaunsa attract market overseas.

Great Chinese leader Late Chairman Mao Zedong had introduced Pakistani mangoes in China in 1968 when he shared a gift of mangoes with party and PLA cadres.

Last month, a flight carrying 1030 kilograms of Pakistani mangoes from Lahore also reached Urumqi International Airport, the first direct import of Pakistani fruit in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The direct import from Pakistan is expected to reduce the retail price by 20 percent to 30 percent, such as mango and other fruit types with higher loss rate during transportation.

Expressing appreciation to the organizers for holding the exhibition, he said that Pakistani mango is considered as one of the best in the world and added that such events will also help in cementing the people to people bond between Pakistan and China.

He expressed the confidence thatthe most famous varieties of Pakistani mangoes will attract buyers from Guangdong and southern China.

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistani business community, keeping in view high demand of Pakistani mangoes have been planning to export up to 3,000 tons to Chinese market.

At present, mangoes are heavily exported to middle East, Europe, USA, and Hong Kong from Pakistan and now the Chinese market is open for Pakistanimangoes.

Pakistani mangoes having more than 400 varieties are considered one of the best in the world. The most popular commercial varieties are different in colors and sizes and each with a distinct flavor and taste.

Mango is mostly grown in Punjab and Sindh provinces and is available in the markets in abundant from May to September.

This fruit is mainly used as fresh but it is also used in preparing different derivatives such as jams, squash, milkshake and ice cream. It is also dried and canned while raw mango is used preparing pickles.

'Chaunsa, Langra and Sindhri' are popular varieties and stand up amongst mangoes with golden yellow color. The ripe fruit is soft almost and has an aromatic pleasant sweet flavor.