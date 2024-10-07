Mangrove Honey Festival Concludes In Jubail
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Jubail, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) This year's Mangrove Honey Festival, held here by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture's Jubail branch, concluded on Saturday after a five-day run.
Twenty-two experienced beekeepers specializing in mangrove honey production in the Eastern Region took part in the festival that attracted over 40,000 visitors of all ages.
It featured a corner for kids, agricultural training sessions, apiary tool demonstrations, and educational videos.
The festival aimed to showcase the experience of beekeepers, highlight the nutritional and economic value of mangrove honey, and emphasize the Eastern Region's unique position in its production. It also introduced the coastal mangrove forests and their remarkable tolerance to harsh conditions, including high salinity.
The participating beekeepers exhibited a diverse range of honey and by-products like soap and cosmetic creams.
