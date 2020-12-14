Manhattan Cathedral Shooter Wounded by Law Enforcement Officers Dies at Hospital - Police

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The shooter who was injured by police in New York City after he opened fire near the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has died at a local hospital, police told Sputnik.

"He is deceased," an NYPD spokesperson said. Asked about any injured among law enforcement, the spokesperson told Sputnik that "Several officers were delivered to the hospitals for evaluation."

Earlier, police told Sputnik that the shooter was taken to a local hospital in "critical condition." Police said that the individual opened fire at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Sunday. Law enforcement officers then returned fire and injured the shooter.

According to US media reports, the shooting occurred near the cathedral shortly before 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (21:00 GMT).

A cathedral guard told Sputnik that the situation was back to normal and calm when he started his shift about one hour after the shooting, at 5 p.m. local time.

There is currently no information on any possible wounded among the civilian population, police told Sputnik.

According to US media reports, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it hosted a Christmas carol performance on the front steps on Sunday.