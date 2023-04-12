Close
Manhattan DA Bragg Sues Republican Lawmaker Jordan Over 'Attack' On Trump Probe - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Manhattan DA Bragg Sues Republican Lawmaker Jordan Over 'Attack' on Trump Probe - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a lawsuit against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan for issuing a subpoena requesting information from his office related to a previous investigation into former President Donald Trump's finances.

"The subpoena seeks to compel Mr. (Mark) Pomerantz to testify in a deposition on April 20, 2023," the complaint read. "Chairman Jordan's demands, including his subpoena to Mr. Pomerantz, seek highly sensitive and confidential local prosecutorial information that belongs to the Office of the District Attorney and the People of New York. Basic principles of federalism and common sense, as well as binding Supreme Court precedent, forbid Congress from demanding it."

Pomerantz is a former special assistant district attorney who led the investigation into Trump's finances before resigning in protest after Bragg's initial reluctance to move forward with charges against Trump, according to the House Judiciary Committee.

The lawsuit further describes Jordan's subpoena as an unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of Trump.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels to cover up a purported affair. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies allegations of an affair with Daniels.

Trump has openly criticized the case against him, as well as Bragg, who he claims is leading a politically motivated "witch hunt" against him.

