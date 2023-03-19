UrduPoint.com

Manhattan DA Tells His Office They Won't Tolerate Intimidation After Trump's Comments

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told his employees in a private email, obtained by Politico, that their office will not tolerate intimidation after former US President Donald Trump called on the public to protest in response to his expected indictment.

On Saturday, Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he expected to be arrested on March 21 and called on his supporters to protest. Trump criticized a "corrupt and highly political" Manhattan District Attorney's Office for trying to arrest him based on "an old and fully debunked" charges. CNN reported later in the day, citing an unnamed Trump spokesperson, that the former US President believed Manhattan District Attorney Bragg "hates him.

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York. Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment," the email read, as quoted by Politico.

Meanwhile, the text does not mention Trump by name, referring only to "press attention and public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation."

Trump's possible arrest is reportedly connected with alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in a bid to prevent her from disclosing her 2006 sexual affair with him. Trump has denied all accusations.

